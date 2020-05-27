Wednesday vote planned to raise tolls by 27% on the Parkway, 36% on the Turnpike

TRENTON, N.J. – Tolls are likely to rise very soon on New Jersey’s two most iconic roads.

On Wednesday May 27th, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will vote on a proposal to raise tolls on the N.J. Turnpike by 36% and on the Garden State Parkway by 27%. The huge proposed increases are controversial in of itself; worse is the fact that public has been barred from meaningful participation in the process since the process took place during the ongoing COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order lockdown.

According to the office of Assemblyman Ron Dancer of Ocean County, “[a] one-way parkway trip from Bergen County to Cape May would increase from $8.25 to $9.45. An end to end drive on the turnpike would cost $18.85 (currently $13.85) for cash or E-ZPass and $14.15 (currently $10.40) for off-peak E-ZPass.”

Your only option to “attend” Wednesday’s voting session is to call-in telephonically:

“Members of the public who wish to attend telephonically may do so by calling 1-800-346-7359 Conference Entry Code: 487219 commencing at 9:00 a.m. Members of the public who wish to comment during the public comment portion of the Board Meeting will be prompted to press *1 when the public comments portion begins.”

