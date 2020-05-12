YIKES: One of Murphy’s favorite COVID-19 “experts” posts weird fascistic Fauci salute

By Matt Rooney
_
Phil Murphy (and the people he listens to) don’t necessarily feel the same way about liberty that you and I do, Save Jerseyans.
Take the example of Eric Feigl-Ding, a Twitter-savvy Harvard Epidemiologist who is extremely controversial among members of his own field and known to tweet easily-debunked falsehoods. He’s been a leading purveyor of COVID-19 doom and gloom on social media; he’s also advised Governor Murphy on flattening the curve…
–
We know of at least one substantive interaction back on April 14th:
It was a pleasure to speak to @GovMurphy about how to responsibly reopen our communities when the right time comes, in a way that is driven by science and puts public health and people’s lives first. #COVID19 https://t.co/VusdXOB2Jg
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 15, 2020
It’s not hard to figure out why they get along, and the reason goes a heck of a lot deeper than confirmation bias.
Look what Feigl-Ding tweeted on Tuesday:
In Dr. Fauci We Trust. #TrustFauci pic.twitter.com/zxSgmSjHQ3
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 12, 2020
That’s just creepy. The kid makes it worse.
And more than a little fascistic which – arguably – is right up Phil’s alley.
Feigl-Ding tried to clarify his comments. It didn’t work.
“We trust Dr. Fauci not because he is some flawless idol, but because he is a man of science. We are in a fog of war with pandemic and we need to lead by science not by politics,” tweeted Feigl-Ding. “Trust Fauci” is a symbol of “trust science” and “trust evidence based public health & medicine.'”
That whole “science not politics part” might be a tad more believable had he not also linked to a website called “Dem.Store” which sells the masks along with other pro-Democrat, anti-Trump merchandise.
–