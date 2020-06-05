As Murphy extends his unchecked powers, Assemblyman blasts legislature for failing to act

TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Assembly passed a party-line Murphy-backed borrowing and property tax surcharge bill on Thursday; meanwhile, Governor Phil Murphy once again unilaterally extended his emergency powers for an additional 30 days. The Democrat legislature – known for being sometimes antagonist towards Murphy – has done nothing to curb the governor’s powers.

Freshman Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) was one of the few voices willing to criticize the legislature for letting Murphy continue to run roughshod over the state constitution, taxpayers, business community and the other branches of state government.

“Assembly Democrats seem pretty confident in the state’s ability to pay back a nine-billion dollar loan in three years. I think they’re delusional,” said Bergen. “We have not made a full pension payment since 1995 and have never fully funded the school funding formula. To think that the state would magically become fiscally responsible enough to handle our obligations is unrealistic.”

“The governor has no incentive not to extend the State of Emergency. He has complete power to rule by executive order. I have introduced a bill, A4147, which would put a check on this power, but Speaker Coughlin refuses to put it up for a vote,” Bergen added.

A4147 (S-2482 is the Senate companion bill) boast 28 total sponsors; if it became law, the bill would require Murphy (and future governors) to seek legislative approval for any emergency powers beyond 14 days.

Bergen says Senate President Steve Sweeney promised to post the bill but only if Speaker Craig Coughlin does the same in his own chamber.

“The Assembly Democrats want to borrow money because of a shortage in revenue. We can fix our revenue problem and ignite our economy now by allowing our businesses to get back to work. Borrowing money and mortgaging our future is a cop-out,” said Bergen.

Murphy has take very few steps to reopen the Garden State economy despite evidence that the COVID-19 curve has actually bent.

