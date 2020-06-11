Bucking Murphy, Asbury Park says its restaurants can reopen for indoor dining on June 15th

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – The legendary seaside resort is hardly a bastion of Republicanism, but it’s also the first New Jersey municipality to buck Governor Phil Murphy’s indefinite closure of indoor dining.

On Wednesday, Asbury Park’s city council adopted a resolution allowing restaurants to utilize their interiors. Beginning June 15th, restaurants can welcome up to 50 dine-in customers or 25% of indoor capacity (whichever is lower).

–

Governor Murphy increased indoor occupancy limits to 50 or 25% of normal occupancy but he also specifically explained that this relaxation of restrictions did not yet apply to long-closed restaurants. New Jersey eateries have been permitted to operate for takeout or delivery only since mid-March.

–