Assemblywoman challenges Murphy Administration’s claim of having almost cleared its unemployment backlog

TRENTON, N.J. – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-25) isn’t impressed by the alleged progress accomplished by Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo’s department.

“Real people in my district and across New Jersey are hurting from the commissioner’s continuing failures,” said Dunn. “To him, I say simply; do your job and end the unemployment backlog.”

–

According to Dunn, she recently sent a letter to Asaro-Angelo setting forth her constituent’s ongoing issues with the state’s unemployment system. She never got a response from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

In her statement released Wednesday, she suggested that the Murphy Administration’s subsequent public assertion that most outstanding claims – 94% – have been satisfied deserves scrutiny.

The Assemblywoman says half of her constituents who’ve contact her have yet to receive their benefits.

“I would challenge the press to come to my office and see what real people are going through, not just blindly accept the claims of the commissioner and his press guardians,” said Dunn. “I think that the commissioner – and by extension, the governor – should spend a lot less time burnishing their public images and getting live shots on national television and focus on the jobs New Jerseyans need them to do.”

–