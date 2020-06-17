Battle brewing over Parsippany’s Columbus statue

Photo credit: Change.org

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – An attempt to remove Parsippany’s Christopher Columbus statue is only the latest front in a nationwide far-Left push to erase politically incorrect American history and cultural references.

The controversy began with a petition launched at Change.org.

–

“Due to BLM and other minority movements making way across the country, I felt that now was as good of a time as any to make a petition to remove the Columbus statue in Parsippany,” explained Emily Cruz in her petition directed at the township’s council. “We should not, in any way, celebrate or recognize his slaughter and enslavement of indigenous people. This is not someone that our town should be honoring with a statue.”

The bust at issue is located on Parsippany Boulevard. It was installed in 1992 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the legendary explorer’s landing in the New World.

Cruz’s petition had 555 electronic signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

State Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) – whose district includes Parsippany – opposes the petition.

“For better or worse, the past is permanent,” said Pennacchio is a stateement. “It is our future that is a blank canvas that will be crafted through the shared vision of varied interests contributing common goals, priorities, and dreams.”

“Instead of trying to erase and re-write history we should focus on challenging ourselves to create a better history for ourselves and our future generations,” the Senator added.