BELLMAWR, N.J. – A suit filed by the forcibly-shuttered Atilis Gym came up short on Friday when U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler denied the gym’s attorneys’ request for a temporary restraining order. In the Zoom-hosted hearing, Judge Kugler indicated that he believes the suit belongs in state court.

New Jersey gyms have been closed since mid-March under Governor Murphy’s every-changing restrictions on so-called “non-essential” businesses.

–