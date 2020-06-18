Bill restricting Murphy’s powers tabled in Assembly after Bramnick pitches voice-only vote

TRENTON, N.J. – GOP Assembly Leader Jon Bramnick attempted to move a bill restricting Governor Murphy’s emergency powers during Wednesday’s remote Assembly session.

But was the attempt doomed from its inception? The legislation sponsored by freshman Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) – which would’ve forced Murphy and future governors to seek legislative approval after 14 days – was tabled by a voice vote proposed by Bramnick.

–

“Today during the voting session I tried to move a law that would require the legislature to review and approve a State of Emergency after 14 days. Unfortunately, the present State of Emergency continues without transparency or review by the State Assembly,” Bramnick explained on social media. “I do not question the motives of Governor Murphy but I am very concerned that we do not have open hearings and discussions regarding reopening New Jersey. This extended State of Emergency needs to be reviewed in the People’s House. The media, Senate President Sweeney and my caucus continues to demand the data the Governor is using to make decisions. We have not received that data. Unfortunately the majority party voted the law down and the decision making process remains private and behind closed doors.”

The Assemblyman’s position concerning Murphy’s good intentions isn’t unanimously shared by his colleagues according to Save Jersey conversations following the vote.

Unlike Bramnick, many Republicans inside and outside of the State House do question Murphy’s motives for the scientifically-bankrupt ongoing restrictions hampering most New Jersey businesses.

What’s more, Leader Bramnick’s decision to propose a ‘voice vote’ rather than a roll call may have let electorally vulnerable Democrats skip a politically difficult vote against their own governor heading into the 2021 legislative and gubernatorial cycle.

Had some Democrats supported the bill? Republicans could’ve claimed bipartisan support to curb Murphy’s increasingly unpopular emergency measures.

—