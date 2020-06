WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Democrats defeated a Republican police reform bill this week, guaranteeing no legislative progress on the hot button issue in advance of the November elections.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) was among those who hypocritically waylaid the measure.

–

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) took exception to the Democrats’ transparently partisan gamesmanship in a passionate floor speech: