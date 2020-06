TRENTON, N.J. – Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick (R-21) is the sponsor of a new resolution (click here) to cenure Governor Phil Murphy for violating his own ‘stay at home’ executive order.



“No one is above the law, especially the person who enacts the law,” said Bramnick in an accompanying statement.

Murphy lifted his own ‘stay at home’ order and removed the limit on First Amendment gatherings last week mere days after participating in two George Floyd protests the weekend before.

