TRENTON, N.J. – Former Governor Chris Christie waded into the GOP U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday, endorsing pharmacist and attorney Rik Mehta.

“Dr. Mehta will stand with President Trump to hold China accountable, reopen our country and always stand up for New Jersey in Washington, DC.,” said Christie in a statement released by the campaign.

Mehta is seeking the Republican nomination in a field that includes millennial Hirsh Singh and Twitter activist Tricia Flanagan. The victor faces an uphill slog against Cory “Spartacus” Booker on the November ballot.

Signh has been endorsed by Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties as well as Chris Christie’s political consigliere Bill Palatucci.

Mehta is backed by 17 of 21 state GOP county organizations.

