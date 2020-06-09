County surrogate who spoke at Randolph business rally: Murphy Administration’s actions are “illegal and unacceptable”

RANDOLPH, N.J. – One Morris County official stood shoulder-to-shoulder in-person with peaceful small business protesters at a May 30th Randolph rally. The organizer has since been issued two summonses, and Heather Darling didn’t mince words.

“This is nothing short of a violation of the equal protection clause for the willful purpose of intimidating those who would seek to reopen the state of New Jersey,” said Darling, the incumbent Morris County surrogate on her Facebook page. “While the Governor applauds the protesters out seeking protection of their civil rights, this is what is being done to an individual seeking protection of her civil rights, and those of many others. This kind of disparate treatment by the government is illegal and unacceptable.”

–

Governor Murphy participated in two BLM/George Floyd protests over the weekend – in Hillside and Westfield, respectively – and in doing so violated his own executive order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people. The Randolph rally’s organizer was charged on the same weekend.

Murphy dodged multiple questions on New Jersey’s unequal treatment of New Jersey protesters at his Monday daily COVID-19 briefing.

–