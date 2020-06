MT. HOLLY, N.J. – Candidates Kate Gibbs and David Richter will face off in this year’s only GOP debate for the NJ-03 party nomination on Tuesday 6/15 at 8:00 P.M.

The remote debate hosted via Zoom will be moderated by Matt Rooney (SaveJersey.com) and Stephanie Panza Faughnan (TAPinto Barnegat/Waretown).

–

Check back below at 8:00 P.M. EST: