This is a Democrat problem. To fix it? Democrat voters need to own it. | Rooney

By Matt Rooney
I’m so sick and tired of pretending any of this makes sense, Save Jerseyans.
Let’s get it out of the way up front: yes, that Minneapolis officer 100% deserves to be prosecuted for murder. No one I’ve spoken to, right or left, disagrees. Moving on…
Here’s an uncomfortable truth for some of you: the primary players in the current national televised drama are people who (1) religiously vote for Democrats.
Some of them
(2) are destroying Democrat-run small businesses
(3) in places governed and represented FOR GENERATIONS by Democrats
(4) to “protest” the behavior of police departments directly overseen by… you guessed it… Democrats.
Your conclusion:
“The Republican president is the one who needs to go in November”?
Okay. Interesting theory. Very interesting.
Or maybe – just maybe (hear me out on this crazy idea) – Americans living in cities should stop reflexively voting for Democrats?
So there could be a competitive political environment with actual accountability for “the system” they despise? Ushering in a sea change in local governance? Embracing needed reforms of the public school monopoly, municipal services and electoral corruption? A government actually FOR the people, not just “by” them?
This is a Democrat problem which has beget an American crisis. To fix it? Democrat voters – especially those in our country’s urban outposts – need to own it.
Just a thought offered in good faith.
Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).