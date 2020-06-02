This is a Democrat problem. To fix it? Democrat voters need to own it. | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

_

I’m so sick and tired of pretending any of this makes sense, Save Jerseyans.

Let’s get it out of the way up front: yes, that Minneapolis officer 100% deserves to be prosecuted for murder. No one I’ve spoken to, right or left, disagrees. Moving on…

–

Here’s an uncomfortable truth for some of you: the primary players in the current national televised drama are people who (1) religiously vote for Democrats.

Some of them

(2) are destroying Democrat-run small businesses

(3) in places governed and represented FOR GENERATIONS by Democrats

(4) to “protest” the behavior of police departments directly overseen by… you guessed it… Democrats.