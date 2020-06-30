“Disgusted” Van Drew goes after Murphy: “This is no longer about safety.”

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – One of the Jersey Shore’s three congressman was less than pleased by Governor Murphy’s sudden Monday decision to not reopen indoor dining on July 2nd.

“This is no longer about safety,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2) complained in a statement. “This is Governor Murphy forcing businesses to die; businesses that just spent months investing and preparing to open at a time he gave his word to them on. The restaurants placed food orders, bought PPE, hired staff back, and started advertising.”

–

“How is going to a busy big-box store any safer than a prepared restaurant? To compare us to other states undermines the pain and the work that went in to keeping us at the diminishing virus levels we are currently at. It does not represent any sense of reality in New Jersey,” Van Drew continued. “I am completely disgusted and my heart aches for the pain these business owners are feeling after their dreams are being smothered by Governor Murphy’s cruel change of mind.”

Van Drew’s South Jersey district includes all of Cape May and Atlantic counties. Jersey Shore communities have been among the hardest hit by the indoor dining ban; Atlantic City casinos are also reeling after the surprise announcement that indoor dining and drink services cannot resume, leading one casino (Borgata) to announce it would not reopen on Thursday when gaming is permitted to resume.

–