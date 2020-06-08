Malinowski scrubs ‘Indivisible’ ties from his website. Does he support the radical org’s “defund the police” push?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As much as Republicans can be a frustratingly self-defeating crew, Save Jerseyans, you can always count on Democrats to take it too far and jump the shark. The latest example: a growing movement to “defund the police” which appears to be picking up steam in places including New York City and Minneapolis.

Is Tom Malinowski on board?

The freshman Democrat representing NJ-07, Malinowski is easily the furthest-left and arguably most partisan of the 2018 New Jersey freshman class. Curiously, Malinowski has yet to weigh in directly on the issue, but his rhetoric has been decidedly anti-police.

“[Policing] depends on trust,” Malinowski reportedly told a Westfield BLM crowd on Sunday. “It depends on trust between police officers and the community they serve. Right now, it’s absent in many parts of America, and it makes everybody less safe.”

We do know that some of Malinowski’s closest allies are on the “defund the police” bandwagon.

Tom Malinowski previously said he was “honored” to have the endorsement of Indivisible, a far-left group supportive of the defund movement, that Malinowski once said was “essential to a healthy democracy.” The page of Malinowski’s website containing his praise of Indivisible has been scrubbed…

It’s hard to say when the page came down. Was it scrubbed because Malinowski wants to distance himself from this?

I think it’s clear that NJ-07 voters deserve an answer before Election Day.

