When they reopen? Climate change, anal sex will soon part of your N.J. student’s curriculum

TRENTON, N.J. – It’s still unclear whether New Jersey schools will be physically open in the fall.

Remote or not? Your kids will have some decidely far-Left new mandatory topics to learn about, and you won’t have the ability to opt out.

As first reported by the education blog NJ Left Behind, the New Jersey State Board of Education adopted new curriculum standards on Wednesday which include, among other revised items, for the instruction of 8th graders in “vaginal, oral, and anal sex.”

On the same day, the Murphy Admistration announced that compulsory climate change would be a part of every public school’s K-12 curriculum.

New Jersey schools have taken a decidedly hard-left turn since Phil Murphy assumed office; other recent changes include a mandatory LGBT curriculum and a plan to mandate “inclusive” textbooks.

