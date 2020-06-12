Grewal sues Asbury Park over decision to defy Murphy, reopen in indoor dining

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – The Murphy Administration is taking Asbury Park to court.

“We have worked with the governing body of Asbury Park to try to amicably resolve the issue of their resolution regarding indoor dining. Unfortunately, they have not done so,” Murphy announced at his daily COVID-19 on Friday.

–

“The Attorney General [Gubir Grewal] will be bringing a lawsuit later against Asbury Park to enforce our orders,” Murphy added.

“Non-essential businesses” in New Jersey including indoor dining establishments have been closed for anything except takeout and delivery since mid-March.

Asbury Park announced this week that it would reopen its restaurants – with modified capacity – for indoor dining. The Murphy Administration has not yet permitted indoor dining to resume; outdoor dining is scheduled to resume this month with new capacity limitations in place.

–