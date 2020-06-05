The U.S. added 2.5M jobs in May

TRENTON, N.J. – The doom and gloomers won’t be happy, Save Jerseyans, but it’s tremendous news for the United States. Unless, of course, you live in a blue state that unnecessarily remains on lockdown?

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department announced a surprise 2.5 million jobs added in May 2020, bringing the United States’s nation-wide unemployment rate down from 14.7 to 13.3%. The “experts” had anticipated that unemployment would spike to 19.5%.

–

That’s the single largest one-month jobs gain for the United States since 1939.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the state labor department posted nearly 27,000 new unemployment claims last week versus 1.88 million across all 50 states; that brings the state’s unemployment claim total for May to over 100,000 and 1,192,001 between March 15th and May 30th.

We don’t yet have any job gains numbers (if any) for the state.

The Garden State remains on lockdown despite a minor relaxation of some restrictions and all data supporting an immediate reopening of the state.

–