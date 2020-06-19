Karavan won’t seek reelection; Donohue poised to retake the Cape GOP’s reins

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. – CapeGOP Chairman Marcus Karavan won’t seek another term when the county party reorganizes in July.

Karavan’s presumptive replacement is his predecessor: former Superior Couty Judge Mike Donohue who retired from the bench back in February.

–

Donohue has already submitted his letter of intent, and the ex-chairman (who led the county party for the balance of the Christie years, between 2010 and 2015) has the blessing of the Cape region’s state Senator Mike Teta (R-1).

“Marcus Karavan has done fantastic work as the CapeGOP Chairman,” said Testa in a statement released by the Cape gop. “His leadership and guidance were a key ingredient in the Testa Team’s win in District One in 2019. Marcus built a strong and winning organization that is not only winning,but stays true to the Conservative Republican principles that are the hallmark of the CapeGOP. As Marc steps away, I wish him only the best. I know I will continue to seek his guidance as a true friend going forward.

“Mike Donohue has also been a great friend,” Senator Testa continued. “In my role as Cumberland County GOP Chairman, I’ve worked side by side with Chairman Donohue in some tough electoral battles. His proven political acumen and assertive campaign style have served our candidates well. It is testament to the character of Chairman Karavan and the mutual respect shared by both of the leaders, that the CapeGOP will move forward stronger than ever and united in its purpose to foster the American ideals that resonated so strongly with Cape May County voters.”

Karavan, a practicing attorney, added that he believes the county party is in good hands.

“I was honored to be chosen to assume the Chairmanship in 2015 and I’m very proud of the work our team accomplished the past five years,” Karavan said in the same statement. “We have built on our past record of success and carried our organization to even greater heights. I have all confidence, as I pass the baton of leadership forward, that the CapeGOP will be in good hands, as we move towards crucial election cycles in both 2020 and 2021. I remain committed to the ongoing success of the CapeGOP.”

While numerically small in terms of its voting population, solidly-red Cape May County is home to many of the state’s iconic beach resorts. It’s also situated at the heart of the politically competitive First Legislative District (represented by Testa) and Second Congressional District (represented by Congressman Jeff Van Drew).