MONDAY: N.J. Legislature takes up resolution declaring “Black Lives Matter Day” on July 13th

TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Assembly will take up a resolution on Monday to designate every July 13th “Black Lives Matter Day” in the Garden State.

Click here to view AJR-171.

“This Legislature recognizes the 41 importance of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States 42 and New Jersey’s communities,” the all-Democrat member sponsored resolution explains.

A companion resolution is pending in the State Senate.

Monday’s Assembly agenda also includes A-744, a bill which would compel state law enforcement agences to disclosed internal affairs files to other agencies in limited circumstances. A-3201 will also be on the board; it rededictesHowell House in Cape May as the “Harriet Tubman Museum in New Jersey.”

