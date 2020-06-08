Murphy evades, won’t give straight answer when confronted over protest hypocrisy

TRENTON, N.J. – Faced with mounting criticism for the clear of hypocrisy of charging protesters who oppose him while simultaneously participating in George Floyd protests, Governor Murphy evaded reporters’ questions at his Monday COVID-19 briefing.
“This is a moment bigger than any of us,” Murphy told one journalist.
Watch:
.@GovMurphy was asked repeatedly during today's briefing, why his executive order on gatherings doesn't apply to #GeorgeFloyd protests. His response: "This is a moment that I think is bigger than any of us right now." Watch the clip below.@News12NJ pic.twitter.com/ETStXpjd4L
— Eric Landskroner (@ericlandskroner) June 8, 2020