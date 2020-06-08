Murphy evades, won’t give straight answer when confronted over protest hypocrisy

Published on by Matt Rooney

TRENTON, N.J. – Faced with mounting criticism for the clear of hypocrisy of charging protesters who oppose him while simultaneously participating in George Floyd protests, Governor Murphy evaded reporters’ questions at his Monday COVID-19 briefing.

“This is a moment bigger than any of us,” Murphy told one journalist.

Watch:

 