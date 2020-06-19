Wayne students rebel after Murphy obtains injunction to stop their graduation

WAYNE, N.J. – For the second time in reent days, the Murphy Administration has obtained an injunction to enforce its arbitrary emergency orders; this time, the same judge who blocked Asbury Park’s attempts to restart indoor dining has now also directed Wayne to mothball its planned graduation ceremonies.

The ceremonies were scheduled for June 18th and June 19th; plans were made to abide by social distancing practices; Murphy previously ordered that no in-person ceremonies could occur before July 6th.

–

On Wednesday, State Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) whose district includes Wayne blasted the Administration’s “completely arbitrary” action.

“Governor Murphy is stripping away milestones and memories from the Class of 2020,” said Corrado. “The July 6th date upon which graduations have been permitted by the governor to begin taking place is completely arbitrary, with no meaningful difference in risk than if they were allowed to happen in June.

“I am proud to stand with Wayne Township Mayor Chris Vergano and graduates of Wayne Valley and Wayne Hills,” Corrado continued. “We should be coming together to celebrate the many accomplishments of the Class of 2020 amid the adversity of the COVID-19 outbreak. The hardworking graduates deserve their diplomas, not unnecessary delays.”

Wayne students apparently agree with their state senator; a large group held an unofficial in-person ceremony on Thursday evening…

