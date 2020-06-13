Murphy wins round one against Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Governor Murphy has won the first round of his legal battle against Asbury Park, the legendary beach resort which vowed to open its restaurants for indoor dining in violation of Murphy’s executive order.

A state judge issued an injunction late Friday which has the effect of preventing Asbury Park from implementing its reopening plan adopted by way of a resolution.

Local restaurants will now remain closed for indoor dining until at least after the Fourth of July. The town appears to be backing down in light of the ruling.

“Due to this action, we are advising Asbury Park businesses not to open indoors as we had announced earlier this week, as opening indoors would violate the Court Order and could jeopardize your business’s liquor licenses and subject violators to fines and other penalties from the State of New Jersey,” the city announced in a press release.