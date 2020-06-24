New Jersey sees 20% spike in overdoses; Christie, Testa say Murphy’s lockdown deserves the blame

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey discovered more hidden casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic this week: addicts.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli revealed on Monday that drug overdoses are up this year by 20% versus 2019. Nearly 3,000 state residents died from overdoses last year.

–

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department is concerned that the overdose epidemic will not only persist but will worsen. Social isolation, grief and job loss are just some of the factors that could contribute to a possible increase in deaths,” said Persichilli in a statement urging local health departments to ask for help. “The Department of Health continues to be vigilant in monitoring overdose data and promoting access to treatment and care.”

Not everyone is impressed by the state’s response.

In an unusual move, state Senator Mike Testa (R-1) and former Governor Chris Christie released a joint statement citing the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as a primary driver of the deepening overdose crisis.

“They say ‘idle hands are the devil’s workshop,’ and this extended period of forced inactivity and limited social interaction can lead many back to bad habits, or worse,” said Testa. “The supposed ‘shutdown for the common good’ has resulted in overwhelming negative consequences for local economies and the mental health of individuals. Getting folks back to work with safety precautions in place will reduce seclusion and enhance normalcy, stability, and restore self-worth for those seeking and maintaining sobriety.”

“As I have been warning for quite some time, the only lives being lost are not just the ones from COVID-19,” added Christie who made tackling the addiction epidemic a centerpiece of his final years office. “Our overextended lockdown in New Jersey and the resulting economic devastation to so many of our citizens is leading to this loss of life. In addition, increases in domestic violence and other mental health issues are happening every day we stay closed. What’s the data on them? When will we decide their lives are worth saving?”

New Jersey’s economic health remains dire; unemployment hit 15.3% in April.

Overall national mental health is a hot topic at the moment in certain policymaker and medical circles. The Garden State isn’t completely alone on the overdose front despite continuing to be one of the nation’s opioid abuse epicenters. According to the American Medical Association, various areas of the country are also seeing an uptick in opioid abuse requiring emergency medical intervention.

–