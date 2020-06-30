New Jersey ties for 3rd largest percentage of gas tax dollars diverted from roads

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s 41.4 cents per gallon gas tax is supposed to improve the states road, highways and bridges, but the results of a new study suggest much of the money isn’t making its way to its intended purpose.

The latest Reason Foundation report found that the Garden State redirects 33.9% of its gas tax revenue – $360 million – to non-road related expenditures. Only New York (37.5%) and Rhode Island (37.1%) divert higher percentages of their gas tax revenue; New Jersey is tied with Michigan.

1 in every 3 dollars from the gas tax goes to fund mass transit.

The Garden State gas is presently America’s 10th highest.

Click here to read the full report.

