New N.J. unemployment claims ticked higher last week

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey received 33,004 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 20th, a far lower number than the volume experienced in March and April but still the highest number of new claims seen since mid-May.

The new data was released on Thursday by the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

–

The NJDOL’s latest grand tally of claims (since March 15th) is posted below; overall, nearly 1.3 million New Jersey filed claims over the approximately three-month period represented on the chart: