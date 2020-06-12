The mayors of New Jersey’s two most populous cities reject ‘defund the police’ movement

NEWARK, N.J. – The mayors of New Jersey’s two most populous cities aren’t backing the ‘defund the police’ movement currently sweeping the Democrat Party. In fact, they spoke out on Thursday to criticize it.

“Of course, I’m always willing to look at options to spend more money on social services,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a Thursday afternoon e-mail blast. “Our track record speaks to this with tangible results, but I’m not willing to take steps that would be counterproductive to public safety.”

–

Newark’s Ras Baraka was less diplomatic when expressing his opposition.

“I think it’s kind of a knee-jerk reaction,” Mayor Baraka opined during a Thursday telephonic press conference. “I think there needs to be significant reforms … [but] to get rid of the police department — who would respond to calls for service for violence and domestic abuse?”

Both mayors are considered ‘progressive’ Democrats. Their Northeastern Jersey cities combined represent approximately 1/16 of New Jersey’s nearly 9 million strong population.

–