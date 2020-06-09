NJ-03 Republican debate confirmed for June 16th

WARETOWN, N.J. – On Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST, candidates Kate Gibbs and David Richter will participate in this primary season’s first and only Republican debate in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District.

The one hour-long debate will be held remotely and broadcast LIVE on Facebook; the moderators are Save Jersey Founder Matt Rooney and TAPinto Barnegat/Waretown Editor Stephanie Panza Faughnan. Both Save Jersey and TAPinto will also carry the debate feed.

–

The moderators will select a limited number of questions from the general public.

If you wish to submit a question in advance of the debate, it can be emailed to CD3GOPDebate@gmail.com. Please provide your first name and municipality in the body of the e-mail.

Gibbs is a former Burlington County freeholder and Richter is a former construction management company CEO. The candidates are competing for the GOP nomination to challenge freshman Democrat Andy Kim in November. The Cook Political Report considers the district a “toss up.”

–