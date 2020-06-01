NJ-03: Gibbs launches first TV ad

MT. HOLLY, N.J. – The campaign of Katie Gibbs launched its first television ad on Monday – “Shady” – which accuses her opponent David Richter of having “shady” past business dealings.

“David Richter has some shady friends,” the ad’s narrator begins before citing alleged business run-ins with Joe Biden’s brother, China, and the regime of for Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

–

Watch:

Here’s the full text:

David Richter has some shady friends. Opening offices in China to steal American jobs. Richter raked in millions dealing with terrorist Muammar Gaddafi after he killed US soldiers and civilians. Richter even partnered with Joe Biden’s family to pump business through Obama’s State Department. No wonder Richter attacked President Trump, his shady friends would want it that way. Kate Gibb is the real Conservative, supporting President Trump, creating jobs in American, not China. I’m Kate Gibbs and I approve this message.

