NJ-05: Pallotta condemns ‘Defund Police’ movement

MAHWAH, N.J. – 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Frank Pallotta staked out a hard line on Tuesday against rioters and the Democrat Party’s new infatuation with “defunding” the nation’s police departments.

“We are long overdue for serious and substantive conversations about racial disparities in wealth, justice, education and more. It’s unfortunate that looting and rioting by radical elements have coopted the message of peaceful protest and have engaged in senseless acts of violence and death against police officers who protect us and hardworking businesses owners trying to earn a living,” said Pallotta. “Even more troubling are the serious measures being contemplated in American cities to defund the police.”

–

“The vast majority of law enforcement officials are dedicated men and women who are wholly committed to serving their communities,” Pallotta continued. “The death of George Floyd should be a wakeup call for Americans of all races and backgrounds, but discussions of abolishing or defunding our police departments should not be countenanced by any credible leader.”

Pallotta is competing for the GOP nomination in a North Jersey District previously represented by Scott Garrett.

The Republican primary’s ultimate victor will face two-term Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer in November.