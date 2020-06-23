NJGOP asks feds for primary election monitors

TRENTON, N.J. – Citing some egregious examples of the mounting problems with New Jersey’s mail-in ballot program, NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt is asking U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito to provide federal election monitoring for the state’s July 7th primary elections.

“The basis of this request is the overwhelming number of reports from nearly every corner of the state that indicate Governor Murphy’s switch to an all mail Primary Election was ill considered and poorly executed to a degree that risks disenfranchisement,” wrote Steinhardt in his letter dated June 22nd. “These examples come from the May 12, 2020 municipal elections, and the first several weeks of mail voting for the July 7 primary.”

–

Click here to read the full letter.