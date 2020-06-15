NJSEN: Palatucci abandons Singh for Mehta

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – New Jersey Republican National Committeeman Bill Palatucci is officially switching team in this year’s U.S. Senate primary.

Palatucci began the cycle as the principle backer of perennial candidate Hirsh Singh, a millennial from Atlantic County. This week, he formally endorsed Singh rival Rik Mehta (an attorney and pharmacist) during a Facebook argument with Facebook gadfly Joseph “Joe” Rudy Rullo.

Palatucci’s change-up came only a few days after his long-time ally and friend Chris Christie formally endorsed Mehta:

