PRIMARY 2020: Pallotta, Richter earn NRA’s stamp of approval

TRENTON, N.J. – The National Rifle Association (NRA) has issued top ratings in New Jersey’s two House districts with competitive GOP primaries.

Both Frank Pallotta (NJ-05) and David Richter (NJ-03) received “AQ” ratings from the group’s political arm, the highest rating achievable by non-elected officials.

“I want to thank the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) for their ‘AQ’ grade of my pro-Second Amendment positions. New Jersey is a horrible state for legal gun ownership, as Phil Murphy continues his assault on law-abiding gun owners,” said Pallotta in a statement. “Democrats in Congress led by Nancy Pelosi want to do for America, what anti-freedom politicians have done to my home state, and I pledge to stop them and their liberal allies.”