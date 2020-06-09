Amid withering criticism, Murphy eases New Jersey’s ‘stay at home’ restrictions

TRENTON, N.J. – Following days of withering criticism for breaking his own ‘stay at home’ order while penalizing New Jerseyans for doing the same, Governor Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday that the state’s ‘stay at home’ order is lifted effective immediately. Serious restrictions remain in place, however, and new caps on public assemblies will be in effect.

The original order (EO 107) went into effect on March 21st.

Today’s news means outdoor gatherings up to 100 people are now permitted (the previously limited was 25). The maximum levels will rise to 250 people on June 22nd and then 500 people on July 3rd. Indoor gatherings will now be capped at 50 people or 25% of the building’s normal capacity, whichever amount is lower. The current indoor limit is 10.

The revised 100-person outdoor limit does not apply to any and all “First Amendment-protected outdoor activities” including religious services protests.

In a direct affront to the Jersey Shore, arcades, amusements parks and water parks will NOT be permitted to reopen at this time…

