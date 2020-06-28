Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson

PRINCETON, N.J. – Princeton University is the latest New Jersey educational institution to distance itself from former Governor and President Woodrow Wilson.

The Board of Trustees made it announcement on Saturday.

“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time. He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice,” wrote Christopher L. Eisgruber, the university’s president. “He not only acquiesced in but added to the persistent practice of racism in this country, a practice that continues to do harm today.”