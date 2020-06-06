Richter campaign drops ‘cease and desist’ letter over Super PAC’s “Biden Bro” ad

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – The campaign of David Richter is alleging that an ad launched by a Super PAC supportive of NJ-03 candidate Kate Gibbs is defamatory.

The ad, dubbed “Biden Bro,” attempts to tie Richter to former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother James through a “billion dollar insider deal from the Obama Administration.” The spot is the product of Real Jersey, a political action committee financed by ex-U.S. Senate candidaye Bob Hugin. Richter has asserted that the ad’s premise is patently false and misrepresents his relationship with both the company at issue as well as James Biden.

“…this letter constitutes legal notice to you and your station that the information contained in the above-cited advertisement is maliciously false and misleading; therefore, you are obligated to refrain from airing this advertisement,” explained Richter campaign manager Tom Bonfonti in his letter to National Cable Communications LLC, whose parent company is Comcast.

Click here to read the letter.

Gibbs and Richter are engaged in a notably hyper-personal campaign for the district’s GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat freshman Andy Kim in November.

