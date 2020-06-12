Scharfenberger: Talk of defunding police is “sheer lunacy”

By Art Gallagher

_

Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger, PhD, today said that the national talk of defunding or dismantling our country’s police forces is “sheer lunacy.”

“The murder of George Floyd was a sickening display of excessive force by a police officer. That officer has rightly been fired and charged with Second Degree Murder and Manslaughter,” said Scharfenberger.“However, the calls by many in the media and some elected officials to “abolish and defund police departments” is frankly, sheer lunacy.”

–

Read the rest of this entry »

–