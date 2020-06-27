Trump cancels weekend in N.J. to keep tabs on D.C. unrest

Published on by The Staff

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump won’t be spending the weekend at his “Summer White House” in Bedminster, New Jersey as planned.

POTUS made the announcement early Friday evening.

Here’s the tweet:

Governor Phil Murphy had previously acknowledged that his 14-day quarantine order for residents of states including Florida and Arizona doesn’t apply to the Commander-in-Chief.

Protesters and rioters have continued to be active in the nation’s capital in recent days.

Also on Friday night, the Preaident signed an executive order prohibiting vandalism of monuments and federal grants for jurisdictions that refuse to protect monuments.

 