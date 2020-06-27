Trump cancels weekend in N.J. to keep tabs on D.C. unrest

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump won’t be spending the weekend at his “Summer White House” in Bedminster, New Jersey as planned.

POTUS made the announcement early Friday evening.

–

Here’s the tweet:

I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Governor Phil Murphy had previously acknowledged that his 14-day quarantine order for residents of states including Florida and Arizona doesn’t apply to the Commander-in-Chief.

Protesters and rioters have continued to be active in the nation’s capital in recent days.

Also on Friday night, the Preaident signed an executive order prohibiting vandalism of monuments and federal grants for jurisdictions that refuse to protect monuments.