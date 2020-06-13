BROMANCE: Trump, Murphy dine in Bedminster drawing GOP Freeholder’s rebuke

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump continued to flaunt his unlikely political alliance with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday, dining with the Democrat and his wife at the President’s Bedminster golf course.

The President disclosed the dinner on Twitter, and Murphy prompty retweeted it.

–

Trump’s tweet appeared to receive more negative than positive feedback. Among the critics was an unambiguously annoyed Atlantic County Freeholder Amy Gatto (a Republican).

“Did you dine inside with people serving you all?” Gatto inquired. “Because we would all like to have that opportunity in NJ but he keeps saying “we aren’t there yet”. Let the consumers decide and #OPENNJ.”

Gatto’s county saw unemployment hit 33.3% in April, the highest of any New Jersey county. The hospitality industry continues to be the state’s hardest hit sector; also on Friday, the Governor won an injunction against Asbury Park which attempted to reopen its restaurants for indoor dining in violation of the Governor’s executive order.

Just finished dinner in Bedminster, New Jersey, with Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) and his wonderful wife, Tammy. Talked about many things, including the opening of the beautiful Garden State, getting people back to work, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

…rebuilding America’s infrastructure with projects like the Portal North Bridge, which I have given authorization to proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020