Twitter censors Trump for vowing to… enforce the rule of law?

The wokers who run Twitter have once again attempted to censor President Trump, labeling an early Tuesday morning tweet for evidencing “abusive behavior.”

Trump’s sin? Promising to use force if D.C. rioters and protesters attempt to establish an ‘autonomous zone’ similar to the one in central Seattle.

Seattle officials changed their minds this week and called for protesters to depart after two shootings in the “CHAZ,” one of which left a victim dead:

