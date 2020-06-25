UPDATE: N.J. AG hits Singh with ‘cease and desist’ for asking voters to request duplicate ballots

TRENTON, N.J. – Millennial Hirsh Singh’s campaign earned a rare direct rebuke from the state attorney general’s office on Thursday afternoon following his campaign’s dissemination of a letter which asks, in plain language, to “request a duplicate ballot” if they’ve already voted for one of his primary opponents.

Click here to read the Attorney General Office’s letter to Singh.

The letter signed by Deputy AG George Cohen advises Singh that, in the AG’s opinion, his actions violate multiple laws and, with respect to encourage double-voting, constitute a third degree crime.

“Your letter states that by casting a ‘duplicate’ mail-in ballot and sending it to the county board of elections, ‘Your duplicate ballot will replace your earlier ballot.’ This statement is false. After receiving a mail-in ballot, any ‘duplicate’ ballot received by the county board of elections will be rejected,” Cohen explained.

“You are to immediately cease and desist from any further mailing, emailing or any other dissemination of the attached letter,” continued Cohen after listing the alleged criminal violations. “You are further directed to immediately provide this office, the State Division of Elections, all county clerks and county boards of elections with a list of the names and addresses of all persons who were sent a copy of your letter.”

A copy Cohen’s letter was sent to the Secretary of State, the Division of Elections, and all county clerks and boards of election.

