VIDEO: N.J. native, NBA star J.R. Smith describes “whooping” rioter who broke his truck window

FREEHOLDER, N.J. – J.R. Smith is currently an NBA free agent. Back in his youth, the Freehold Borough native played basketball for Lakewood High and later Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School.

This week, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player made news on social media for his off-the-court athleticism when video surfaced of him kicking the ass of a vandal who broke his truck window.

Smith later explained the incident in a video: