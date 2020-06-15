VIDEO: Murphy heckled during live interview on Asbury Park’s boardwalk

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Three days after obtaining an injunction to keep indoor dining shut down in Asbury Park, Governor Phil Murphy appeared on the beach town’s boardwalk for an inteview with NBC’s Today Show.
He was joined by a heckler who called the Governor a “traitor” and “hypocrite”…
–
Watch:
Watch New Jersey @GovMurphy’s full interview with @savannahguthrie about the state’s phase 2 reopening today, recent protests, his dinner with the president and much more. pic.twitter.com/2tITDEBs05
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2020