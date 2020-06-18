Skip to content
Loading
wait a moment
Search for:
New Jersey's #1 Source of Conservative News, Commentary, Humor & Analysis
Primary Menu
Home
Alerts
About
SaveJersey.com’s History
Meet Matt Rooney
Matt Rooney Posts
Interviews
Matt Rooney Events
Save Jersey in the Media
Election ’20
COVID-19
Trending
Donald Trump
Phil Murphy
Cory Booker
Immigration
Second Amendment Rights
Property Taxes
Pension Crisis Explained
Gas Tax
Advertise
Terms of Use
Contact
Home
2020
June
VIDEO: No, liberals, I don’t “share your values” and I’m proud of it!
VIDEO: No, liberals, I don’t “share your values” and I’m proud of it!
Published on
June 18, 2020
June 18, 2020
by
Dan Cirucci
By Dan Cirucci
Cross-Posted from Dan Cirucci’s Blogspot
_
Post navigation
Previous
Previous post:
Bill restricting Murphy’s powers tabled in Assembly after Bramnick pitches voice-only vote
Sign up for Save Jersey alerts