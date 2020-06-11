Webber introduces new bill: If Murphy violates his own executive order? It’s invalid for the rest of us.

TRENTON, N.J. – On Thursday, Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) introduced legislation (A4255) which accomplishes something pretty simple: if the Governor violates his own executive order? It’s invalid for the rest of us.

“Our citizens are entitled to the equal protection of law, and Murphy’s Law embeds an equal-protection principle that his triggered automatically when the gubernatorial lawmaker becomes the lawbreaker,” said Webber, who is also a practicing attorney. “Fundamental fairness dictates that executive orders should end for everyone when governors breaks their own rules for themselves. Murphy’s Law makes sure that a governor’s going wrong results in a right for our citizens.”

“Murphy’s Law” (which is what Webber is calling it) also provides for an affirmative defense for potential defendants.

On Wednesday, New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan announced that 319 citations had been issued for indictable violations as well as 3,371 citations for lower level noncompliance.

The more serious charges carry the potential of six months in jail and $1,000 in fines.

Murphy lifted the statewide ‘stay at home’ order and raised outdoor and indoor gathering maximums this week after being heavily criticized for marching in two protests last weekend in violation of his own executive order.

