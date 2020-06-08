Webber pens letter to State Police reporting Phil Murphy’s social distancing violations

TRENTON, N.J. – There was an uproar in New Jersey on Monday morning after Governor Phil Murphy spent Sunday violating his own stay-at-home order, participating in two BLM protests despite a state-wide ban on gatherings larger than 25 person. Other individuals have been charged for the same actions as the Governor in recent days.

Also on Monday morning, Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) fired off a snark-soaked letter to Colonel Patrick J. Callahan (head of the state police) alerting the NJSP concerning Murphy’s clear violations of his own directives.

“The whereabouts of Mr. Murphy are unknown to my office at this time, but I have reason to believe that he will be seated abotu 15 feet to your right at 2:30 p.m. today at the War Memorial in Trenton,” quipped Webber, referring to Callahan’s participation the Governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

The owner of a North Jersey tennis center was cited over the weekend for a recent peaceful rally protesting the Governor’s continued closure of New Jersey “non-essential” businesses: