11 NJGOP county chairs call on Singh to concede

By Matt Rooney

On Tuesday, eleven GOP county chairman called for Hirsh Singh to concede the 2020 U.S. Senate primary race to the victor, Rik Mehta.

“While Governor Murphy’s all vote-by-mail mandate has been an abject disaster that must not be repeated in the general election, it is now clear that with all but a handful of the votes counted, Dr. Rik Mehta has won the Republican Primary and our party’s nomination for United States Senate,” reads the chairs’ statement. “In an effort to unite the party, we are respectfully calling on Hirsh Singh to concede this hard-fought race and support Dr. Mehta.”

You can view the statement here.

Jose Arango (Hudson), Glenn Mortimer (Union), Lucille Panos (Middlesex), Al Barlas (Essex), Gabe Plumer (Hunterdon), Laura Ali (Morris), Peter Murphy (Passaic), Jacci Vigilante (Gloucester), Linda DuBois (Salem), Rich Ambrosiono (Camden), and Sean Earlen (Burlington) all signed-off on the statement.

The New Jersey Globe reported on Monday that Singh was seeking a recount in four New Jersey counties despite trailing by about 8,000 votes or 2% statewide, a margin which observers believe is insurmountable.

