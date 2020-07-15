200+ Pro-Police Demonstrators Rally in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, N.J. – A crowd of over 200 gathered outside Northfield’s city hall on Tuesday night during a crowdless council meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions. Their message was clear: Blue Lives Matter.

According to the Press of AC, Democrat Councilwoman Susan M. Korngut’s support for the Marxist “Black Lives Matter” movement appeared to be at least a partial catalyst for the demonstration.

–

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) was also on hand to lend his support to the demonstrators. Also present were 2020 Republican council candidates David Notaro and Tom Polistina.

Northfield’s council is currently 5-3 Republican.

Earlier Tuesday, video came to light of NJ-02 Democrat nominee and Van Drew challenger Amy Kennedy supporting the “Defund the Police” movement. NJ-02 includes all of Atlantic County including Northfield.