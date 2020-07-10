AP calls GOP Senate primary for Rik Mehta

TRENTON, N.J. – The Associated Press called this year’s GOP Senate primary for Rikin “Rik” Mehta shortly after Noon on Friday, almost three full days after polls closed:

At present, Mehta leads his top rival Hirsh Singh by about 12,000 votes (94,715 to 82,114) though ballots are still being counted as I write this. Campaign watchers no longer believe there is a sufficient number of outstanding ballots for Singh to realistically make up the gap.

Mehta (R-Morris County) – a first time candidate for office – iis an Indian American pharmacist and attorney who spent time working for the FDA and D.C. Health Department.

He’ll face down Cory Booker in November’s general election.

Mehta has an uphill climb; Democrats now enjoy a 1+ million voter registration advantage in New Jersey. Republicans hope Mehta can appeal to younger voters as well as the state’s growing Asian Pacific American community.

